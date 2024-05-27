Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.54. 1,370,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,390. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.