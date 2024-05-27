Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,291 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,303. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

