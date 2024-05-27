Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,085 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,738. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.