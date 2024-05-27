Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,692 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.18. 4,354,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

