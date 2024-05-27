Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 18,557 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 825.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,707. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

