Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 21,469 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 6.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 12.8% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

