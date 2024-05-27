Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $40.81. 7,234,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,459. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

