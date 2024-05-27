Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,034 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $83,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $48,614,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $439.04. 362,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,083. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,472 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

