Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 48,996 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,996 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 370,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 3,715,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,772. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

