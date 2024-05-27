Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,047 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,337,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,500,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,710 shares of company stock worth $64,674,930 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.8 %

NET traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. 1,745,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,320. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

