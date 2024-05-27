Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,143 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,586,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TDY stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $402.49. The company had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,130. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.