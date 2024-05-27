Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRF opened at $37.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

