Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 742.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 953.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 760,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,103. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

