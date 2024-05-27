Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,634,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,627 shares during the period.

XMMO stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

