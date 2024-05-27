Invivyd’s (IVVD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised Invivyd from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $271,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

