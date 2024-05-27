iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,180 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.44% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $125,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,396. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.