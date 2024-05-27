iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $132,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.58. 3,072,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,846. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

