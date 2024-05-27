iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 506,636 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.06. 794,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

