iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,264,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.38. 196,490 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

