iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04.

