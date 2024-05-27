iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $252.61 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

