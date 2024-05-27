iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,682,000 after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,816,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,272,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,002,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

