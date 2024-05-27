iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

