J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.43 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

