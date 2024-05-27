Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (JCYGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 2.0 %
JCYGY opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $51.93.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Cycle & Carriage
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.