Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (JCYGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 2.0 %

JCYGY opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

