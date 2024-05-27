Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,634,860 shares of company stock worth $1,080,129,501. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

