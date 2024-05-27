Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 806 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $1,143,183. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $171.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $228.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

