Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,492 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,060,000 after buying an additional 1,087,264 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.