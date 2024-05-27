Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 377.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $521.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

