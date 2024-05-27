Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,226 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1,454.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $97.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.