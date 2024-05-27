Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,899 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in AT&T by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

