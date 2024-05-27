Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 86 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.