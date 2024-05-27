Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,918 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $104.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

