Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $374.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

