Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

