Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IT opened at $439.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,472. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

