Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4,663.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

