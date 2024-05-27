Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $159,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $58,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,698. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $208.35 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.49 and a 12 month high of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.