Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 387,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Target by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Target stock opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

