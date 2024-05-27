Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $126,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 813 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SAP by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SAP opened at $195.38 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.11.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

