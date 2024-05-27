Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $239,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after buying an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,228,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $106.43 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

