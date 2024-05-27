Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,762 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

