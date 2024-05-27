Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

