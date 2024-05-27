Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $144.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

