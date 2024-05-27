Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $427.92 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $210.89 and a 52 week high of $430.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.55 and a 200 day moving average of $342.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

