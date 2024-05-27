Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $151,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $259.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day moving average is $243.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

