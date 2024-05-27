Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $253.20 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

