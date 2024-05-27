Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $134.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

