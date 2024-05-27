Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

