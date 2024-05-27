JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $296.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $301.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.